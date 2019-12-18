The highly awaited first song, Nok Jhok, from Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak, has finally been dropped by lead stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey and love has never looked more beautiful on-screen. Breaking the Internet for all the right reasons, the song heavily tugs at the cords of the heart to establish how love supersedes the norms of physical beauty and one can’t help but feel their faith in unconditional love restored.

The song opens to Vikrant’s character calling up Deepika aka Malti for the first time and choking on the introduction itself. What follows are simplistic moments of old school romance which looks beyond the societal norms of love, beauty and attraction. While the soulful lyrics are by Gulzar, the song has been crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan and we even hear Shankar Mahadevan in the chorus. The music is credited to the trio, Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped the song with a still from it and captioned it, “#NokJhok mein baat bigadti hai,aur banti bhi hai…Suniye 11 baje!#Chhapaak #10thJanuary (sic).” The post itself collected a million like already while still going strong.

Watch the full Nok Jhok song here:

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak, which dropped recently with lead stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey nailing their respective characters, is the untold true story of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The trailer is gripping from the word go and will surely leave you shaken and your heart wrenched by the end of it. Deepika is playing the role of Malti and her transformation took the internet by storm. She sat through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day for her look in the film. It is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.