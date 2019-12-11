Breaking the Internet like nothing else, the posters and trailer of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor and Vikrant Massey as her on-screen love interest, have left a gripping impact on the fans including actor Ranveer Singh. Rooting for the impactful film which will be hitting the theatres soon, Ranveer was seen sharing the new posters with no caption, resonating the speechlessness of fans after watching the trailer.

The powerful trailer even made Deepika emotional on the stage at the time of the launch and the diva could not hold back her tears. Walking up to join her team on the stage, post the launch of Chhapaak’s trailer, Deepika said, “I had only thought about the moment when you guys will watch the trailer. I had not thought about us coming on the stage to speak about it,” before she broke down again and kept wiping the tears that did not seem to stop running down her face.

Consoling her lead star, Meghna told the media collected at the event that Deepika hadn’t seen the completed trailer before hence, she was overwhelmed. Regaining control, Deepika continued, “It is not often when you come across a story where you have to sit down for an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey. Chhapaak is all of that and more for me.”

On the other hand, Ranveer was seen taking to his social media handle and sharing back to back, the trailer drop news and posters of Chhapaak. Unlike his usual self where he posts heartfelt captions, Ranveer was seen at a short of words as he only tagged Deepika, Vikrant and Meghna in the caption section without penning anything else.

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak, which dropped recently with lead stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey nailing their respective characters, is the untold true story of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The trailer is gripping from the word go and will surely leave you shaken and your heart wrenched by the end of it. Deepika is playing the role of Malti and her transformation took the internet by storm. She sat through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day for her look in the film. It is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.