Stunned, speechless and worthy of a standing ovation is our first reaction to the trailer of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak which dropped recently with lead stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey nailing their respective characters in the untold true story of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The trailer is gripping from the word go and will surely leave you shaken and your heart wrenched by the end of it.

Opening to a scene of heavy protests following the Nirbhaya case, the trailer moves to a lawyer wanting to collect and fight Malti, the acid attack survivor’s case. The moment Malti is addressed, we see Deepika on the road, writhing in pain, face down as acid is thrown on her by unseen men. What follows is a traumatic journey of landing with a forever scarred face, self-loathing sessions in the mirror, ostracised by the society and the will to give up all fondness of dressing up. Enter a warm, accepting lawyer and Malti is ready to fight her case and take on the world, a decision which turns fruitful in meeting her future husband Vikrant. Vikrant’s entry into her life proves love exists beyond the barriers and norms of physical beauty. This journey, from trauma to triumph is beautifully helmed like only the Filmfare award-winning director, Meghna could do.

Watch the full trailer of Chhapaak here:

Chhapaak will mark Deepika’s first film after the wedding with Ranveer Singh and it is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Deepika is playing the role of Malti and her transformation took the internet by storm. She sat through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day for her look in the film. Meghna had talked about the transformation earlier and said in a statement, “Malti’s presence onscreen reflects the expression in Deepika’s eyes and on her face which comes through the prosthetics. But you won’t see all that she went through behind the scenes onscreen. And that’s the most beautiful part.”