The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial Chhichhore, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty continues to zoom upwards even when pitched against Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. Minting a total of Rs 105.79 crore on day 13 of its release, the movie is unstoppable even in the second week.

Sharing the swelling numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable… Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 105.79 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

The film is the story of a group of friends and their journey from college to present where they are dealing with the unprecedented challenges of life but also keeping their friendship intact. Chhichhore is seeing a fabulous run despite new releases last week. The film has received terrific word-of-mouth that is successfully getting translated into numbers. It will now be interesting to see if it becomes the highest-grossing film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, beating the lifetime collection of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently mentioned how he was glad to see the audience’s love for his film that he made by taking references from his own college experience. The director said he wasn’t thinking about the numbers while making the film but always wanted to give a sense of nostalgia to the audience. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced the film, has teamed with Nitesh for another film after assessing the response of Chhichhore.