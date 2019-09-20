Trending gloriously ahead of the biggies that it was pitted against this week, Nitesh Tiwari-directorial Chhichhore, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty stumped the Box Office. Garnering Rs 109.30 crore so far, the movie is entering week 3 on a high note.

Sharing the extraordinary numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Chhichhore concludes Week 2 on a glorious note… Trends better than several biggies released in 2019… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 3.51 cr. Total: ₹ 109.30 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

The film is the story of a group of friends and their journey from college to present where they are dealing with the unprecedented challenges of life but also keeping their friendship intact. Chhichhore is seeing a fabulous run despite new releases last week. The film has received terrific word-of-mouth that is successfully getting translated into numbers. It will now be interesting to see if it becomes the highest-grossing film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, beating the lifetime collection of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently mentioned how he was glad to see the audience’s love for his film that he made by taking references from his own college experience. The director said he wasn’t thinking about the numbers while making the film but always wanted to give a sense of nostalgia to the audience. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced the film, has teamed with Nitesh for another film after assessing the response of Chhichhore.