Enjoying its glorious run at the Box Office despite competition from other films, Nitesh Tiwari-directorial Chhichhore, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty, refuses to slow down even in the fourth weekend after beating Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. Grossing a total of Rs 144.60 crore, the movie continues to trend.

Sharing the benchmark figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Chhichhore continues its glorious march… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #GullyBoy… Nears #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #Saaho [#Hindi]… [Week 4] Fri 2.37 cr, Sat 4.32 cr, Sun 4.38 cr. Total: ₹ 144.60 cr. #India biz… Superb trending! #Chhichhore biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr Week 2: ₹ 40.47 cr Week 3: ₹ 24.23 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 11.07 cr Total: ₹ 144.60 cr #India biz. SUPER-HIT. #Chhichhore benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5 ₹ 75 cr: Day 9 ₹ 100 cr: Day 12 ₹ 125 cr: Day 17 #India biz.”

The film is the story of a group of friends and their journey from college to present where they are dealing with the unprecedented challenges of life but also keeping their friendship intact. Chhichhore is seeing a fabulous run despite new releases last week. The film has received terrific word-of-mouth that is successfully getting translated into numbers.

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently mentioned how he was glad to see the audience’s love for his film that he made by taking references from his own college experience. The director said he wasn’t thinking about the numbers while making the film but always wanted to give a sense of nostalgia to the audience. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced the film, has teamed with Nitesh for another film after assessing the response of Chhichhore.