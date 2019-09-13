Surpassing all expectations and preconceived notions about Nitesh Tiwari’s laughter riot, Chhichhore, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty is already headed towards the Rs 100 crore club after the first week itself. Minting a total of Rs 68.83 crore so far, the movie performed better on Day 7 than it did on day 1 of its release.

Sharing the booming numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations… Packs a fantastic total in Week 1… En route ₹ 💯 cr… Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 68.83 cr. #India biz. HIT. #Chhichhore Day 7 [Thu] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and Day 6 [Wed]… Power of solid content… Excellent trending! Mid-range films and *Week 1* biz… 2019 releases… #Uri: ₹ 71.26 cr #LukaChuppi: ₹ 53.70 cr #Badla: ₹ 38 cr #Article15: ₹ 34.21 cr #Chhichhore: ₹ 68.83 cr #India biz. (sic)”

Chhichhore is slowly attracting more and more audience to theatres. The film is the story of a group of friends and their journey from college to present where they are dealing with the unprecedented challenges of life but also keeping their friendship intact.

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently mentioned how he was glad to see the audience’s love for his film that he made by taking references from his own college experience. The director said he wasn’t thinking about the numbers while making the film but always wanted to give a sense of nostalgia to the audience. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced the film, has teamed with Nitesh for another film after assessing the response of Chhichhore.