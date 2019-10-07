Stumping all preconceived estimations, Nitesh Tiwari-directorial Chhichhore, starring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty, has woven yet another success story as it entered the Rs 150 crore club recently. Collecting a total of Rs 150.36 crore in the fifth week, Chhichhore has become the third film of Fox Star Studios to enter the coveted club.

Sharing the new record figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Chhichhore proves all calculations and estimations wrong as it cruises past ₹ 150 cr… One of the biggest success stories of 2019… [Week 5] Fri 27 lakhs, Sat 54 lakhs, Sun 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 150.36 cr. #India biz. #Chhichhore biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr Week 2: ₹ 40.47 cr Week 3: ₹ 24.23 cr Week 4: ₹ 15.30 cr Weekend 5: ₹ 1.53 cr Total: ₹ 150.36 cr #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #Chhichhore benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5 ₹ 75 cr: Day 9 ₹ 100 cr: Day 12 ₹ 125 cr: Day 17 ₹ 150 cr: Day 31 #India biz. Fox Star Studios’ third film to cross ₹ 150 cr, after #TotalDhamaal [₹ 150 cr+] and #MissionMangal [₹ 200 cr+]. (sic)”

The film is the story of a group of friends and their journey from college to present where they are dealing with the unprecedented challenges of life but also keeping their friendship intact. Chhichhore is seeing a fabulous run despite new releases last week. The film has received terrific word-of-mouth that is successfully getting translated into numbers.

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently mentioned how he was glad to see the audience’s love for his film that he made by taking references from his own college experience. The director said he wasn’t thinking about the numbers while making the film but always wanted to give a sense of nostalgia to the audience. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced the film, has teamed with Nitesh for another film after assessing the response of Chhichhore.