Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore opened to Rs 7.32 crore at the Box Office. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial registered a mild opening but received good word-of-mouth from the audience. The film, which has received good reviews from critics, is expected to see a rise in its collection. As is, it has emerged as the second-highest opener for Sushant at the Box Office. Ahead of Chhichhore is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story for the actor which raked in Rs 21.30 on its opening day. Here’s a breakup of the top four films of Sushant in terms of their first-day numbers:

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) – Rs 21.30 cr

Chhichhore (2019) – Rs 7.32 cr

Kedarnath (2018) – Rs 7.25cr

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) – Rs 6.45 cr

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest Box Office collection of Chhichhore and wrote, “#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1… Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows… Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise… Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Chhichhore is the story of a group of friends and their journey from their college to the later days where they are dealing with their own challenges in life and keeping the friendship intact. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar among others in important roles.