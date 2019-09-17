Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore is on a superb run at the Box Office. After its second Monday at the ticket window, the film that features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead has neared the benchmark fo Rs 100 crore. The second Monday collection of the film stood at Rs 4.02 crore, taking the total to Rs 98.08 crore. Chhichhore will reach Rs 100 crore on Tuesday, September 17. The film has already been declared superhit.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Chhichhore on Twitter and wrote, “#Chhichhore is a BO champ… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr mark… Maintains a strong grip on [second] Mon… This one’s not going to slow down soon… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 98.08 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Chhichhore is seeing a fabulous run despite new releases last week. The film has received terrific word-of-mouth that is successfully getting translated into numbers. It will now be interesting to see if it becomes the highest-grossing film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, beating the lifetime collection of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.