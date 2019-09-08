Director Nitesh Tiwari‘s latest offering Chhichhore witnessed a good jump in its collection on day 2 at the Box Office. The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, earned Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 19.57 crore. The film opened to positive critic reviews and good word-of-mouth that now seems to be translating into numbers. The first-weekend collection of the film is expected to be around Rs 35 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Chhichhore on Twitter and wrote, “#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2… Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers… Expect further growth on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend… Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Chhichhore has already emerged as the second-best opener for Sushant after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). The film did so by surpassing Kedarnath (2018) that minted Rs 7.25cr on its first day at the Box Office. The fourth on the list is Shuddh Desi Romance that released in 2013 and earned Rs 6.45 cr on its opening day.

Meanwhile, Chhichhore is especially being loved by the section who miss being with friends and want to relive their college days. The film’s story is about a group of friends and their journey from college to today when all of them have faced their share of struggles in lives. However, their chemistry and friendship still remain intact.