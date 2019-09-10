Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore continues to impress the audience. The film has recorded a good Monday by garnering Rs 8.10 cr, taking the total to Rs 44.08 cr. Directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is now close to surpassing the mark of Rs 50 cr at the Box Office. It should record the same by the end of Tuesday, September 10. The film saw a jump in its collection on Sunday and earned Rs 35.98 crore in its first-weekend at the ticket window.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Chhichhore on Twitter and wrote, “#Chhichhore is rocking… Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays… A rarity in today’s times… Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic… Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.08 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Chhichhore has benefitted big from good word-of-mouth. The film’s content talks about friendship and bonding and the emotions have hit the right chord among the audience. Talking about the kind of numbers it fetched at the Box Office and the response it garnered from both the audience and the critics, director Nitesh Tiwari said he didn’t think much about money. He said when he decided to make the film, he just wanted to relive the days that he experienced during his college days. Nitesh added he wanted the audience to feel nostalgia while watching the film and connect with their own college days.

The film has good four days to keep up the pace until Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl hits the screens.