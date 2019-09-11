Director Nitesh Tiwari‘s Chhichhore recorded a terrific fifth day and earned Rs 10.05 crore at the Box Office. The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, opened at Rs 7.32 crore but in a rare case, managed to collect better than its opening on Tuesday (5th day). The film is benefitting big from good word-of-mouth and that is constantly showing in the numbers. Chhichhore now stands proudly at a collection above the benchmark of Rs 50 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Chhichhore on Twitter and wrote, “#Chhichhore is unstoppable… Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push… Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]… Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍” (sic)

Chhichhore is slowly attracting more and more audience to theatres. The film is the story of a group of friends and their journey from college to present where they are dealing with the unprecedented challenges of life but also keeping their friendship intact.

Director Nitesh Tiwari recently mentioned how he was glad to see the audience’s love for his film that he made by taking references from his own college experience. The director said he wasn’t thinking about the numbers while making the film but always wanted to give a sense of nostalgia to the audience. Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced the film, has teamed with Nitesh for another film after assessing the response of Chhichhore.