Director Nitesh Tiwari‘s Chhichhore has recorded a good collection on its second Friday at the Box Office. The film has earned Rs 5.34 cr on Friday in Week 2, taking the total to Rs 74.17 crore. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, it’s a good example of how terrific word-of-mouth can translate into numbers for the film. With its latest collection, Chichhore is now reportedly ahead of many biggies who recorded less on the second-Friday. Total Dhamaal, Kesari and even Bharat, Gully Boy and Saaho registered lesser earnings than Chhichhore at the ticket window in terms of the second-Friday collection.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the second-Friday Box Office chart of the films to prove the same. He wrote, “#Chhichhore has recorded higher numbers on *second Friday* than several biggies released in 2019… Second Friday biz…

⭐️ #Chhichhore ₹ 5.34 cr

⭐️ #TotalDhamaal ₹ 4.75 cr

⭐️ #Kesari ₹ 4.45 cr

⭐️ #Bharat ₹ 4.30 cr

⭐️ #GullyBoy ₹ 3.90 cr

⭐️ #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 3.75 cr” (sic)

Meanwhile, Chhichhore seems to have shown no hint of slowing down due to the presence of Dream Girl. Now that Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film has hit the screens, it will be interesting to see how this college drama fares at the Box Office in its second weekend. As is, the film’s collection are good and Chhichhore is being appreciated by the audience.

Adarsh even released the latest figures of Chhichhore on Twitter and wrote, “#Chhichhore is displaying strong legs at the BO… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Fri… Remains unstoppable, despite a strong opponent [#DreamGirl]… Expect bigger numbers on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr. Total: ₹ 74.17 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#Chhichhore is displaying strong legs at the BO… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Fri… Remains unstoppable, despite a strong opponent [#DreamGirl]… Expect bigger numbers on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr. Total: ₹ 74.17 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2019

The audience seems to be spoilt for choice now that the three major films running on screens – Section 375, Dream Girl and Chhichhore are both content-driven and entertaining.