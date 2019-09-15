Director Nitesh Tiwari‘s latest film Chhichhore has neared the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. The film collected Rs 9.42 crore on its second Saturday that took the total to Rs 83.59 crore. The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, is having a fabulous run at the Box Office and its collection are only expected to rise. Chhichhore’s collection is seeing a terrific rise in its collection as compared to the other mid-budgeted films released this year.

The film is expected to earn Rs 11 crore on its second Sunday at the ticket window. Chhichhore is the story of a group of friends and their struggle with their individual life while keeping the friendship intact over the years. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest figures of Chhichhore on Twitter. he wrote, “#Chhichhore returns to top form on [second] Sat… Emerges a biggg favourite as biz multiplies and witnesses huge gains [76.40% growth] across the board… ₹ 100 cr is not far away… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr. Total: ₹ 83.59 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT.” (sic)

Chhichhore doesn’t seem to be affected with the other releases this week. The jump in the collection only proves that there’s enough audience for good content and solid word-of-mouth always translates into numbers for a film. The other two films released this week – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375 are also registering good response at the Box Office. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial has earned Rs 26.47 crore in two days while Section 375 has also attracted more audience after good reviews and positive word-of-mouth.