As expected, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari‘s Chhichhore took a big jump on its first Sunday at the Box Office and registered a collection of Rs 35.98 cr in its opening weekend. The third collection of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor is Rs 16.41 crore, the highest so far. The film benefitted from good word-of-mouth and showed an exemplary growth in its earning on Sunday.

The first-weekend Box Office breakup of Chhichhore goes like:

Friday-Rs 7.32 cr

Saturday: Rs 12.25 cr

Sunday: Rs16.41 cr

Total: Rs 35.98cr

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the Sunday-figures for Chhichhore on Twitter and wrote, “#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO… Goes on an overdrive on Day 3… Solid trending helps put up a super total… Multiplexes are rocking… Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward… Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

With this, Chhichhore has now emerged as Sushant’s second-biggest first-weekend opener after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The latter collected Rs 66 crore in its opening weekend in the year 2016. Check this out:

Chhichhore is about the journey of a group of friends from college to present where they are living their own struggles. Recently, expressing his happiness over the kind of response his film has received by the audience and the critics, director Nitesh talked to IANS and said, “We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that’s enough for us. I don’t think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience’s love and support for this film for a longer period.”