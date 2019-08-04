The trailer of actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is out and it’s one fun ride. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film shows a few friends and their journey from college to real-life where they are married and running families as grown-ups. Whatever comes and go in their lives, their friendship remains intact. However, something tragic happens in the lives of Sushant and Shraddha’s characters that break them. Their friends reunite at that moment to provide support and that’s where the film moves ahead.

The trailer of the film is filled with funny moments and relatable scenes that will make you go back to your college life. It shows the carelessness and carefree stance of the young students who have no qualms in accepting life as it is. Director Nitesh Tiwari seems to have successfully established the highs and lows of a student’s life – the love problems, the zeal to do better and the yaaron-ke-liye-kuch-bhi attitude. Varun Sharma in the role of one of the chirpy friends suits the best. Watch the trailer here:

Chhichhore reminds you of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (2009) and how it showcased the lives of four men who become friends for life. Here, in the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial, the circle becomes bigger. The film shows the journey of seven friends – Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla) – each one as unique as his name. The film also features Prateik Babbar as Raggie, the one from the rival gang who challenges Anni in a game.

Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 30. However, now, it will be releasing on September 6.