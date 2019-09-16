After the success of Dangal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has once again delivered a super-hit with Chhichhore. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has collected Rs 94.06 crore after its second weekend and has been declared a clear super-hit. The film has also emerged as the first super-hit of Sushant’s career in which he played the male lead. Earlier, PK was declared an All-Time Blockbuster but Aamir Khan played the male lead in the film.

Chhichhore collected an amount of Rs 25.23 crore in its second weekend and neared the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. Look at the current Box Office breakup of the film:

Week 1: Rs 68.83 crore

Weekend 2: Rs 25.23 crore

Total: Rs 94.06 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Chhichhore on Twitter and wrote, “#Chhichhore refuses to slow down… Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#Chhichhore refuses to slow down… Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Interestingly, Chhichhore is also slowly moving towards emerging as the highest-grossing film of Sushant’s career. If it maintains the pace, it will surpass the lifetime Box Office collection of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story that collected a total of Rs 119.09 crore in its theatrical-run (as per Box Office India).

What is also exciting to observe is that Chhichhore is successfully drawing the audience to the theatres despite the wonderful opening of the films released this week – Dream Girl and Section 375. This also proves that there’s always an audience for good content at the Box Office.