Aditya Datt-directorial Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah and Rajesh Tailang, saw an upward rise in the numbers at the onset of the weekend. The action drama grossed a total of Rs 10.38 crore while expecting a further boost this Sunday.

Sharing the rising figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Commando3 shows an upward trend on Day 2… Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better… Day 3 [Sun] should see healthy numbers again… Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr. Total: ₹10.38 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

The film is a sequel of Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017). It also marks the debut of Angira Dhar. The film revolves around commando, Karanveer Singh Dogra, who is at the mission to catch an Indian criminal gang who poses a threat to India. Directed by Aditya Datt, it is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

In an interview with IANS earlier, director Aditya Datt had shared, “Taking the ‘Commando’ franchise forward, I have given it my take of believability through the way I have narrated and technically treated the scenes. The action, being a strong point of the movie, will also be backed by strong motives. This time the audience will feel what (the franchise hero) Karan Singh Dogra feels and does in the film. They will be on the journey with him.”

The movie was slated to release on September 6 this year but later, the date was changed to November 29.