She brings out the stories that matter and tells them with honesty – director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has officially announced her next film. It’s her much-ambitious project based on Indian IT’s first couple – NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

Ashwiny took to social media to reveal how she got attracted to the story and what her ‘Sudha Ma’ means to her. The director of important and entertaining films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny posted two photos of Sudha Murthy and wrote a heartfelt note along. She recalled her professional journey and how she landed in Bollywood with the dream of telling stories that inspire. She thanked the celebrated IT couple for trusting her with their life story and also her colleagues who are supporting her telling this story.

A part of the caption on her post reads, “I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film.This is life.” (sic). Check out her entire post here:

Earlier, in a report published in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the director revealed that she and her team of writers are quite passionate about telling the story of the couple. Ashwiny has got her director husband Nitesh Tiwari on board as the producer of the film along with Mahaveer Jain.

Tiwari is currently busy with the release of Panga which features Kangana Ranaut in the lead as a Kabbadi player. After Panga, Ashwiny will straight away hop on to Murthy which is expected to hit the screens during Republic Day next year.

Who are NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy?

Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy are one of the most celebrated Indian couples. They are the recipient of Padma Shri while NR Narayan Murthy has also been felicitated with Padma Vibhushan by the government. The 73-year-old man is considered the father of the Indian IT sector after Time magazine gave him the same title. He is the co-founder of IT company Infosys. Sudha Murthy is known as the first female engineer hired by the automative manufacturing company TELCO in Pune. Her work towards society, especially in South Indian states, is remarkable.