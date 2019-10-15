She brings out the stories that matter and tells them with honesty – director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has officially announced her next film. It’s her much-ambitious project based on Indian IT’s first couple – NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

Ashwiny took to social media to reveal how she got attracted to the story and what her ‘Sudha Ma’ means to her. The director of important and entertaining films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny posted two photos of Sudha Murthy and wrote a heartfelt note along. She recalled her professional journey and how she landed in Bollywood with the dream of telling stories that inspire. She thanked the celebrated IT couple for trusting her with their life story and also her colleagues who are supporting her telling this story.

A part of the caption on her post reads, “I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film.This is life.” (sic). Check out her entire post here:

 
Two opposite personalities. I don’t have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa – that’s what i call her now ❤️ Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as a art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too. Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories. #NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told. I thank @roo_cha for making this happen. Panga has been an enriching experience with talented Kangana @team_kangana_ranaut , @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta which i and @foxstarhindi are eager to share on 24 Jan 2020 😁 i keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film.This is life. Thank-you Mahaveer ji for being the binding force. The writers are back in action @bawlekiduniya @pglens @niteshtiwari22 lets get away to another beautiful place to write. @earthskynotes

Earlier, in a report published in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the director revealed that she and her team of writers are quite passionate about telling the story of the couple. Ashwiny has got her director husband Nitesh Tiwari on board as the producer of the film along with Mahaveer Jain.

Tiwari is currently busy with the release of Panga which features Kangana Ranaut in the lead as a Kabbadi player. After Panga, Ashwiny will straight away hop on to Murthy which is expected to hit the screens during Republic Day next year.

Who are NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy?

Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy are one of the most celebrated Indian couples. They are the recipient of Padma Shri while NR Narayan Murthy has also been felicitated with Padma Vibhushan by the government. The 73-year-old man is considered the father of the Indian IT sector after Time magazine gave him the same title. He is the co-founder of IT company Infosys. Sudha Murthy is known as the first female engineer hired by the automative manufacturing company TELCO in Pune. Her work towards society, especially in South Indian states, is remarkable.