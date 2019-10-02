Gearing up for their upcoming David Dhawan directorial, Coolie No. 1, lead pair Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have achieved it all from making the sets go plastic free to successfully shooting the first leg in Bangkok. The two actors seem to be coming closer on the sets of the rom-com if their recent posts are anything to go by.

Taking to their respective Instagram handle, Sara and Varun shared a picture where they are seen twinning in yellow. While Sara was seen donning a cut-sleeves yellow neon top paired with a white skirt, Varun was seen dressed in a yellow pattern shirt tucked inside a pair of mustard pants. However, it was his caption where he asked Sara “aap itne saal kaha thi (where were you all these years?)” that made us smell something fishy. In the hashtags though, Varun clarified that they were just passing time on the sets. Sara, on the other hand, captioned the picture, “When his words are teaching you acting But his actions are teaching you camera facing #coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari : @dop007 (sic).”

The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising.

In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looked sizzling hot as she posed in a bling dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.