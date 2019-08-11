We are just one day away from witnessing Varun Dhawan‘s porter look in the remake of David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1 and to amp fans anticipation further, the lead actor dropped a video that had co-star Jackky Bhagnani commenting, “Je Baat (sic)”. The movie features Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun and while the latter and Jackky recently took off to Bangkok where the shooting is taking place, fans can’t be edgier to grab the latest information about their favourite from the sets.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Varun shared a video where he can be seen donning a red shirt paired with white pants and a crimson gamcha, all typical of an Indian porter. However, Varun kept his face hidden behind the towering brown suitcases and captioned the teaser as, “Get ready फ़र्स्ट लूक tomorrow #coolie #coolie #coolie (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Get ready फ़र्स्ट लूक tomorrow #coolie #coolie #coolie A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 10, 2019 at 10:45pm PDT

The Coolie No. 1-remake went on floors from August 5 in Bangkok and has actors Varun, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan respectively, from the original. Earlier, in an interview with the daily, David had revealed that even though it’s a remake, the audience are going to see a brand new film.

Filmmaker David Dhawan is leaving no loophole in making his upcoming film Coolie No. 1-remake look more fun and entertaining than the original one. Earlier, as revealed to Mumbai Mirror by the director himself, he has now decided on having the popular Bhelpuri song from the 1995 film in the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. The daily reported that the team is revisiting the peppy number for their new film and adding more flavours to it to suit the contemporary audience.