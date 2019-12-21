Emerging victorious over other Salman Khan starrers, Prabhu Deva-directorial Dabangg 3 opened to a stupendous box office record. Collecting Rs 24.50 crore on the day of release itself, the cop-drama beat the records of Veer, Ready, Bodyguard, Tubelight and previous films in the franchise.

Sharing the colossal figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power… Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests… Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day… A substantial sum was lost due to this reason… #Dabangg3 Fri ₹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS. (sic).” In another post he added, “#SalmanKhan versus #SalmanKhan… *Day 1* biz… 2010 to 2019… 2010: #Veer ₹ 7 cr 2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr 2011: #Ready ₹ 13.15 cr 2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr 2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr 2012: #Dabangg2 ₹ 21.10 cr 2013: #JaiHo ₹ 17.75 cr 2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr 2015: #PRDP ₹ 40.35 cr 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr 2017: #TZH ₹ 34.10 cr 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr 2019: #Dabangg3 ₹ 24.50 cr #India biz. (sic).”

India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with ‘Dabangg 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. While Salman essays the cop role, Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.