Establishing its strong foothold throughout the weekend, Prabhu Deva-directorial Dabangg 3, starring superstar Salman Khan and South sensation Sudeep Kiccha in the lead, celebrated an early Christmas at the ticket windows. Collecting a total of Rs 81.15 crore already, the movie will soon be entering the Rs 100 crore club.

Sharing the speedy numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3… Biz jumps across circuits… Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests… Day 4 [Mon] crucial… #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz… #Dabangg3 – despite protests affecting its biz severely – packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. (sic).”

The highest opener day grosser for Salman Khan at the Box Office is Bharat that released earlier this year and collected Rs 42.30 crore on its first day. Following this Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was the big Diwali release in the year 2015 and collected Rs 40.35 crore. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directed Sultan is at the third position with the first-day earnings of Rs 36.54 crore, following Tiger Zinda Hai at Rs 34.10 crore and Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 32.93 crore.

India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with ‘Dabangg 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. While Salman essays the cop role, Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and Preity Zinta’s cameo in the cop drama.