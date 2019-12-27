Basking in the glory of barely any competition this festive week, Prabhu Deva-directorial Dabangg 3, starring birthday boy Salman Khan in the lead, performed fairly well at the ticket windows. Garnering a total of Rs 126.55 crore in the first week itself, the cop drama gears up to face Good Newwz this Friday.

Sharing the victorious numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Dabangg3 is fairly good in Week 1… Biz was severely affected by protests… However, word of mouth is extremely mixed, which reflected in its biz… Faces a tough opponent [#GoodNewwz] this week… Shows at multiplexes have been reduced in Week 2… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr, Thu 7 cr. Total: ₹ 126.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. (sic).”

The highest opener day grosser for Salman Khan at the Box Office is Bharat that released earlier this year and collected Rs 42.30 crore on its first day. Following this Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was the big Diwali release in the year 2015 and collected Rs 40.35 crore. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directed Sultan is at the third position with the first-day earnings of Rs 36.54 crore, following Tiger Zinda Hai at Rs 34.10 crore and Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 32.93 crore.

India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with ‘Dabangg 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. While Salman essays the cop role, Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and Preity Zinta’s cameo in the cop drama.