Actor Salman Khan has come out grander, stronger and with some more swag in the latest poster of Dabangg 3. The makers of the much-awaited action-drama have released the first motion poster of the film and it shows the superstar walking on what looks like glass and spreading the charm of his character – Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Wearing a crisp black shirt and a basic pair of blue denim, Salman seems to be starting right where he ended in the second Dabangg 2 as he says ‘swagat toh karo hamara.’

The poster also reveals that the film is coming right after 100 days from today – on December 20 this year. The news also quashes the speculations of the Prabhudeva-directorial being postponed to Eid next year in the absence of any big Salman starrer for Eid 2020 at the Box Office. Dabangg 3, clearly, stands for a Christmas release now. The motion poster has been released in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Watch the interesting motion poster of Dabangg 3 here:

The film also features Sonakshi Sinha reprising her popular character Rajjo Pandey. Actor and dancer Mouni Roy will be seen performing a special dance number while South-star Kichcha Sudeep has taken over the role of the main antagonist. The film is in its final shoot schedule in Mumbai after wrapping up the shooting in Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwar and parts of Rajasthan.

The story of Dabangg 3 has Salman performing roles in two ages – a younger Chulbul Pandey will tell the journey of the character becoming the rusty-popular cop while the character in the present will be pit against Kichcha’s character. So, gear up to welcome Chulbul Pandey on Christmas this year!