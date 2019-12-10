Counting down to the most-awaited movie of the month, Salman Khan Films has dropped an all-new fresh poster of Prabhu Deva-directorial Dabangg 3 featuring a shirt-less Chulbul Panday aka Salman Khan and South sensation Kiccha Sudeep. Setting the Internet and poster on fire quite literally, the makers set fans anticipation riding a hyperbole as they wait on the edge for the movie.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, SKF dropped the new poster featuring a shirtless Salman sporting an angry expression as he stood in the backdrop of vehicles on fire while Sudeep’s half-face peeped from behind him, revenge reeking from his eyes as he took off his sunglasses. The poster was captioned, “Is decade ki sabse badi takkar dekhiye ab se sirf 10 dino mein! (Witness the biggest collision of the decade in 10 days!) #10DaysToDabangg3 (sic).”

India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with ‘Dabangg 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. While Salman essays the cop role, Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.