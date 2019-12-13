Proving to be as energetic with the right amount of thumkas, Sonakshi Sinha recently grooved to Salman Khan’s item number, Munna Badnaam Hua, from Prabhu Deva-directorial Dabanng 3 and fans were instantly left drooling over her viral video. Amping our party mood ahead of the weekend, Sonakshi treated the gram to a sultry video of hers that is breaking the Internet and how.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared the video where she can be seen donning a nude pink dress teamed with a denim jacket. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy earrings, Sonakshi was seen acing Salman’s signature belt step from the song as she grooved to it effortlessly. It is interesting to note that a monochromic portrait of Salman laughing is hung in the backdrop. Sonakshi captioned the video as, “Why should Munna have all the fun??? Hum bhi karenge #Munnabadnaamchallenge aur nominate karenge doston ko – @jacquelinef143, @kartikaaryan and @aaysharma!!! Aap bhi karo!! (sic).”

Sonakshi was recently in news for giving befitting replies to trolls online. A troll pointed out at the nepotism in the Bollywood industry and accused her saying, “Acting aati nahi, bas iske papa ki wajah se aayi hain filmo me. (She doesn’t know how to act. She is in the films just because of her dad.)” Giving back at the troll, Sonakshi said, “Duniya me toh aayi hu papa ki wajah se. But agar acting nahi aati to 9 saalo se jo rakha hain industry, who kiski galti hain? Aapki! (I have come in this world because of my dad. But if I don’t know acting, and still I am in this industry, then who is to be blamed? You!)”

She was also called ‘Salman Khan ki Chamchi’ and she replied, “Yeah, but he gave me my first film. Hu main. Kya karloge? (I am. What will you do)?”

Talking about her upcoming film, Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial led by Salman Khan. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.