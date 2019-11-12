Taking fans by surprise with the tweaked version of Munni Badnaam Hui, Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan dropped the audio of Munna Badnaam Hua, leaving the Internet in splits. Opening to Badshah’s rap, the song describes India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.

Crooned by Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma, the song is penned by Danish Sabri yet again and the music is, as always, credited to composer duo Sajid-Wajid. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman dropped the audio of the fourth song and captioned it, “Kamaal Khan ki aawaaz, Badshah ka rap aur Chulbul ki dabanggayi; suniye #MunnaBadnaamHua (sic).”

Check out the complete song, Munna Badnaam Hua here:

Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 recently and as expected, the audience went gaga over it. The Bhai-swag impressed the Bhai-fans and the entire mood of the franchise was brought back into the buzz as the audience welcomed the trailer with whistles and claps. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman talked about coming up with the third part in the franchise and how he has worked 10 times harder for Dabangg 3 than he usually does for other films.

Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.