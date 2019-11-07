The audio of second song, Naina Lade, from Prabhu Deva-directorial Dabangg 3, starring superstar Salman Khan alongside debutante Saiee Manjrekar, is out and fans are already left listening to Javed Ali’s romantic track on loop. Saiee plays the character of Khushi, Salman’s love interest before his cop days.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman dropped the audio of the new song with a poster that features him sans Chulbul Pandey’s signature moustache, as he romances with Saiee. Penned by Danish Sabri, the music is credited to Sajid-Wajid.

Listen to the complete song, Naina Lade, here:

Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 recently and as expected, the audience went gaga over it. The Bhai-swag impressed the Bhai-fans and the entire mood of the franchise was brought back into the buzz as the audience welcomed the trailer with whistles and claps. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman talked about coming up with the third part in the franchise and how he has worked 10 times harder for Dabangg 3 than he usually does for other films.

Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.