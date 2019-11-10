Starting yet another debate on how down the drain Bollywood songs with their lyrics are going, superstar and Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan has dropped the audio of another track, Yu Karke, from the upcoming Prabhu Deva-directorial which is as absurd and whistle-worthy for fans as were Munni Badnam in Dabangg and Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2. The song offers to be a trick-or-treat moment as fans get to hear Salman croon yet another song in his voice after Chandi ki Daal pe Sone ka Mor in Hello Brother, Hangover in Kick and later, Main Hoon Hero in the movie Hero while the ridiculous lines of the latest song end with bizarre kissing sounds making us cringe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman dropped the audio of the song and captioned it, “‘Dabangg 3’ ka naya gaana, ‘Yu Karke’, suno humaari yaani ki aap sabhi ke favourite Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein #YuKarkeSong (Dabanng 3’s new song ‘Yu Karke’, listen in my, that is, your favourite Chulbul Pandey’s voice)” (sic). While the unusual lyrics are credited to Danish Sabri, the compostion credits are shared by brother-duo Sajid-Wajid.

In an interview with a leading news agency, Payal Dev, who has co-sung the song, shared her experience of sharing the microphone with the superstar. “This is a really special song for me and the first time that I have sung with Salman Khan. It is a fun, peppy dance number which I hope the audience will definitely enjoy. I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger than this. I’m thankful to Sajid-Wajid and Salman Khan for this opportunity and everlasting support. I’ve done two songs with Sajid-Wajid before for ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Freaky Ali’. This time again working with them was very enriching. Their music has its own colour and every song sounds so different,” said Payal.

Listen to the whole song Yu Karke here:

Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 recently and as expected, the audience went gaga over it. The Bhai-swag impressed the Bhai-fans and the entire mood of the franchise was brought back into the buzz as the audience welcomed the trailer with whistles and claps. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman talked about coming up with the third part in the franchise and how he has worked 10 times harder for Dabangg 3 than he usually does for other films.

Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.