Treating fans ahead of the weekend, Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha dropped the much-awaited video of Yu Karke and the Internet can’t stop whistling. Guaranteed to be foppish beyond imagination, the song is expected to break roadside Romeos’ playlist.

Taking to their respective social media handle, Salman and Sonakshi dropped the video which features the superstar romanticising the six yards of grace. Crooned by Salman himself and Payal Dev, the music is credited to Sajid-Wajid while the lyrics have been penned by Danish Sabri.

Watch the full song Yu Karke from Dabangg 3 here:

The song offers to be a trick-or-treat moment as fans get to hear Salman croon yet another song in his voice after Chandi ki Daal pe Sone ka Mor in Hello Brother, Hangover in Kick and later, Main Hoon Hero in the movie Hero while the ridiculous lines of the latest song end with bizarre kissing sounds making us cringe.

In an interview with a leading news agency, Payal Dev, who has co-sung the song, shared her experience of sharing the microphone with the superstar. “This is a really special song for me and the first time that I have sung with Salman Khan. It is a fun, peppy dance number which I hope the audience will definitely enjoy. I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger than this. I’m thankful to Sajid-Wajid and Salman Khan for this opportunity and everlasting support. I’ve done two songs with Sajid-Wajid before for ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Freaky Ali’. This time again working with them was very enriching. Their music has its own colour and every song sounds so different,” said Payal.

Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.