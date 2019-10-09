What better way to unwind during a summer’s mid-week than taking a dip in cool waters of a river and making the most of this raw emotion is Dabangg 3 star, Salman Khan. Seen splashing in an exotic location with a couple of kids, Salman’s latest viral picture is all the digital stressbuster we need to make it through the rest of this week.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared the picture where he can be seen pushing around a tube in the river water, with kids sitting atop it. Taken in the backdrop of lush green mountains, the picture was captioned, “Paani k gote lagaye aapke Bhai ne kal, kaaafi cool baccho k saath! Dharti maa ka aadar sammaan hamesha sar aankhon pe… (sic).”

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who will be seen entertaining fans as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha wrapped up the shooting on October 6 which also marks the birth anniversary of late veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

Salman Khan uploaded a video on social media where he spoke about the last day of the shoot and also paid tribute to Vinod Khanna who portrayed the role of Prajapati Pandey (Chulbul Pandey’s father). The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor missed Vinod Khanna in this sequel. The character of Chulbul’s father is now being played by his brother Pramod Khanna.

The shooting for Dabangg 3 has been done in some exotic locations including Maheshawar, Madhya Pradesh and Jaipur, Rajasthan and is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019. The film is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit ‘Wanted’. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.