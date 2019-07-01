Actor Zaira Wasim announced that she was leaving the film industry because she ‘doesn’t belong here’ in a long post a day before. Now, director Nitesh Tiwari, who brought her into the movie business, spoke out on her decision. Zaira’s announcement has left the social media divided and the Dangal-director feels that there should be no word of debate over the actor’s decision. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Nitesh said that Zaira is an extremely talented person and he is equally shocked by her announcement. However, he maintained that neither he nor anyone else has anything to do with what she wants in her life and how she wants to achieve it.

Reacting to the news of Zaira leaving the film industry, he said, “I read about it in this afternoon, and it came as a shock to me. This was unexpected, but at the end of the day, it is her life and she has the right to lead it the way she (deems fit).” Nitesh Tiwari also recalled the time when he selected the actor to play an important role in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal that released in 2016. He said she came on board because she was gifted with the talent in abundance.

Zaira’s showbiz journey was marred by various controversies. She was targeted for allegedly going against the Kashmiris by playing an Indian wrestler in her debut film. The actor had to face a lot of criticism after she met the then Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir – Mehbooba Mufti. Zaira also revealed later that she was suffering from depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:54pm PDT

The daily asked Nitesh about reaching out to her during difficult times and he said that they never actively interacted after the release of Dangal. He was quoted saying, “Zaira and I lost touch post-Dangal. We briefly met during award shows. Her reasons are best known to her. She must have thought about it and taken the step. None of us have the right to pass judgment on what she has decided.”

Meanwhile, Zaira has completed the shoot of her upcoming film titled The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, it features her in the role of Aisha Chaudhury, a young motivational speaker and author who passed away at the age of 16 due to pulmonary fibrosis. Soon after Zaira’s announcement, the makers of the film released a statement showing their support to the actor. The statement read, “Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will support her in every way, now and always.”