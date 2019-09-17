The Twitter war between Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeep and Kiccha Sudeep’s fans is no secret for those who follow Sandalwood closely and getting into the miff to shield fans on Tuesday was the star himself. Standing up for his fans after they were accused for leaking Kiccha Sudeep’s Pailwaan on the day of release itself, Darshan took to his Facebook handle to put out a warning against the opponent party.

“Currently, I am not in Bengaluru as I am held up with shooting. I only have one thing to say about all that I am hearing. Do not try to irk my fans and celebrities (sic),” Darshan’s post on FB read.

Talking about Pailwaan, the film was released in five languages – Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Kichcha Sudeep and director S Krishna collaborated for the second time after Hebbuli which had released in 2017 and had garnered a positive response from the audience.

The two male leads in Pailwaan are named as Krishna and Kamsa. Apart from Sudeep and Aakanksha, the film also features actors Suniel Shetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sushant Singh and Sharath Lohitashva in pivotal roles. Pailwaan marks Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh’s Kannada debut.

The movie was leaked by piracy site, Tamilrockers, on the day of its release. While many blamed Darshan’s fans for leaking it, there has been no proof so far of the same. Despite constant warnings and anti-piracy laws, there is no stopping to Tamilrockers.

Recently, Delhi High Court has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.