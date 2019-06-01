Filmmaker David Dhawan has kicked off the popular No. 1 franchise under his home production banner with the remake of Coolie No. 1. The latest development on the film is that it is going to be shot in Bangkok for the ‘contemporary feel.’ Mumbai Mirror reports that the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is being taken to the Thai capital because the makers want to have a different modern set up with a few tweaking in the original screenplay. This is similar to what they did with the remake of Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. The new film featuring Varun, Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu was set in London.

The daily quoted a source close to the makers revealing that they have also planned the shoot for Goa later. The source said, “David ji is on currently on a recce in the Thai capital city. The overseas stint will be followed by a schedule in Goa. The idea this time too is the same as filming abroad gives the film a fresh vibe.”

It also revealed that writer Farhad Samji has introduced many interesting changes to the original script for it to ‘appeal to the contemporary Indian audience.’ Further, as the film is set to hit the screens on May 1 next year, the source suggested that it’s an apt release date since May 1 happens to be the labour day and Varun’s character of a porter perfectly represents the day.

What is also striking to know is how David and team have planned to revive other films in the No. 1 series after Coolie No. 1. The report revealed that while the script of the first film in the series has been kept the same, the other films are going to have completely different storylines. This includes films with the title – Biwi No. 1, Hero No. 1, Jodi No. 1 and Shaadi No. 1. All these entertainers are going to have Varun in the lead.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Coolie No. 1 remake begins in August. The film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani along with David Dhawan.