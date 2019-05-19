The second-day business of actor Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De is quite strong. The film performed better than its opening day at the Box Office and earned Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday. De De Pyaar De seems to have benefitted from good word-of-mouth on social media. The audience have deemed it as a new-age entertainer that talks about the romantic relationship between a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. Apart from Ajay, De De Pyaar De also features Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It’s directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of the film on Twitter and wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play… Metros rocking… Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend… Should score big on Day 3… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

The music of De De Pyaar De is another highlight of the film that has appealed to the audience. The film seems to be superseding the collection of Student Of The Year 2 that released last week at the Box Office. After earning Rs 10.41 crore on its first day, the romantic-comedy is expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 50 crore by Tuesday and if this pace continues, the film might just manage to rake in Rs 100 crore within its first week itself. De De Pyaar De has been released on approximately 3100 screens in India and over 650 screens abroad.

The film has received mixed reviews from the critics but has got a unanimous thumbs-up from the audience. Watch out this space for all the Box Office updates on De De Pyaar De!