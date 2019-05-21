Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De has now maintained a steady run at the Box Office. After benefitting from good word-of-mouth post its first-day collection, the Akiv Ali-directorial has minted Rs 6.19 crore on Monday. The opening weekend collection of the film stood at Rs 38.54 crore that has now taken the film’s latest total to Rs 44.73 crore at the ticket window. The weekdays are expected to rake in better from now on.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office collection of De De Pyaar De on Twitter. He tweeted, “#DeDePyaarDe puts up a strong total on Mon… Plexes [Mumbai, Delhi-NCR] are driving the biz… Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays to cover lost ground… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 44.73 cr. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

The film is a romantic comedy that questions the societal taboo of seeing age gap as a big factor between two people who are in love with each other. In the film, Ajay plays the character of Ashish, a 50-year-old businessman who falls for a 25-year-old girl, Aisha, played by Rakul Preet. Tabu plays the character of his ex-wife Manju. The story takes a whole new turn when Ashish decides to introduce Aisha to his family and kids.

After opening to good reviews from the critics, De De Pyaar De saw a good jump in its collection. It’s Saturday collections were better than its Friday earnings. Now with the latest figures, it is set to cross the benchmark of Rs 50 crore in five days of its release. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on De De Pyaar De!