The latest Box Office figures of Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De stands at Rs 56.57 crore. The film raked in Rs 5.74 crore on Wednesday which is the lowest it earned so far. The Thursday collections of the film aren’t expected to be higher considering the country is awaiting the result of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Further, the Akiv Ali-directorial is going to face competition from the new releases a day later which can make the collections go even lower at the Box Office. However, more clarity would be possible after assessing the word-of-mouth around the new films that are set to hit the screens on Friday, May 24.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also highlighted the same in his tweet while revealing the latest Box Office report of De De Pyaar De. He wrote., “#DeDePyaarDe is super-strong… Biz in Weekend 2 – when it faces new movies – is crucial and will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 56.57 cr. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

De De Pyaar De, that features Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh apart from Ajay in the lead, has received a positive response from the audience. The film has been appreciated for talking about a relationship beyond age. It has Ajay playing the role of a 50-year-old businessman who falls in love with Rakul Preet’s character who’s a 20-year-old professional. Actor Tabu plays the role of his ex-wife, Manju, who brings up their two kids in Ashish’s absence.