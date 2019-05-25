Actor Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De has shown no signs of slowing down despite the new releases at the Box Office. The film earned Rs 3.58 crore on Friday taking its total to Rs 64.63 crore. Saturday and Sunday are expected to add more to the moolah. The performance of this Akiv Ali-directorial is impressive considering it didn’t open very big. However, as the good word-of-mouth spread on social media, the film saw more people flocking to the theatres to enjoy this romantic comedy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of De De Pyaar De on Twitter and wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe is steady, despite Hollywood biggie #Aladdin and new Hindi movies taking away substantial screens, shows and footfalls… Should catch speed on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 64.63 cr. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

#DeDePyaarDe is steady, despite Hollywood biggie #Aladdin and new Hindi movies taking away substantial screens, shows and footfalls… Should catch speed on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 64.63 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

While Ajay’s fan following and on-screen presence is one factor that gave a boost to the film’s earning, the reviews especially mentioned the good performance of Rakul Preet Singh as the 25-year-old professional. Further, the film’s effort in bringing an issue that’s still a taboo was appreciated widely by the audience and the critics. De De Pyaar De has Ajay playing the role of a 50-year-old businessman who falls in love with Rakul Preet’s character Aisha. What happens when his family in India gets to know about him dating a woman half of his age, is what captures the major part of the film.

De De Pyaar De now faces a Box Office competition with Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted which has earned Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day and Hollywood’s Aladdin which minted Rs 5.06 crore in India on its first day. Watch this space for the latest Box Office updates on De De Pyaar De!