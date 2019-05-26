Actor Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De is nearing the benchmark of Rs 70 crore at the Box Office. The film’s collection till Saturday (second) stands at Rs 69.41 crore. The Akiv Ali-directorial minted Rs 4.78 crore on its second Saturday, which is little lower than expected, but Sunday now plays a crucial role in making its estimations clear for the next week. The performance of De De Pyaar De is not entirely bad though. The film has been able to show a decent run despite the new releases that hit the theatres this Friday – India’s Most Wanted and Aladdin.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the latest Box Office breakup of De De Pyaar De. He wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe gathers momentum on [second] Sat… Growth is decent, but it could’ve done with stronger biz since the word of mouth is extremely positive… Biz on [second] Sun is pivotal… [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 69.41 cr. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy that talks about love beyond age. The film has Ajay playing the role of a 50-year-old businessman, Ashish, who falls in love with 25-year-old Aisha. Together, they decide to meet Ashish’s family in India but when they visit them, unexpected situations arise and that’s where the confusion and humour begin. Rakul Preet Singh plays the character of Aisha while Tabu is seen as Ajay’s ex-wife. De De Pyaar De is enjoyed by all section of the audience and has been appreciated for talking about a subject that is still considered taboo in the country. It’s produced by Luv Ranjan.