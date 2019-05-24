Actor Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De wrapped up its first-week collection at Rs 61.05 crore. The film garnered Rs 4.48 crore on Thursday and took the total to cross the benchmark of Rs 6o crore at the Box Office. It’s a decent total for the Akiv Ali-directorial considering the film received a positive response from the audience and was deemed as a fine entertainer by the critics. De De Pyaar De opened to Rs 10.41 crore (collection included the paid previews on Thursday) but went on to garner more in the coming days because of good word-of-mouth on social media. Now, it’s required to maintain a decent pace at the Box Office to register a lifetime collection worth writing about.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office breakup of De De Pyaar De on Twitter. He wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe has two more weekends to score and pack an impressive total [till #Bharat arrives]… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.74 cr, Thu 4.48 cr. Total: ₹ 61.05 cr. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

#DeDePyaarDe has two more weekends to score and pack an impressive total [till #Bharat arrives]… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.74 cr, Thu 4.48 cr. Total: ₹ 61.05 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019

The collections of the film are expected to decrease because of the new films that are hitting the theatres today – India’s Most Wanted and Aladdin. Both the films have managed to create a good buzz around its release in India and they are expected to receive a fair response from the audience.

Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De has left Student Of The Year 2 far behind in terms of its Box Office performance. The Tiger Shroff starrer earned a total of Rs 68.91 crore at the end of its two-week run at the ticket window which is almost around what De De Pyaar De has collected in its first week itself.

The romantic-comedy features Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh apart from Ajay in the lead. It’s produced by Luv Ranjan. Watch out this space for more Box Office updates on De De Pyaar De!