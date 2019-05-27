The latest Box Office collection of Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De stands at Rs 75.09 crore. The film has recorded a steady run at the ticket window. It managed to rake in Rs 5.68 crore on Sunday that’s completely at par with the expectations considering other films shared the screen count. However, the performance of Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted that released this Friday couldn’t affect the run of De De Pyaar De. The Akiv Ali-directorial registered good collections in metros and tier-2 cities.

The film that features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the lead finished its second weekend with the collection of Rs 14.04 crore. Week 1 brought Rs 61.05 crore at the Box Office for the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office collection of De De Pyaar De on Twitter. He wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe crosses ₹ 75 cr… Does pretty well in Weekend 2… Enjoys steady run at metros and Tier-2 cities… Not strong in mass circuits… [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 75.09 cr. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

#DeDePyaarDe crosses ₹ 75 cr… Does pretty well in Weekend 2… Enjoys steady run at metros and Tier-2 cities… Not strong in mass circuits… [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 75.09 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Adarsh also released the week-wise breakup of the film. He wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 61.05 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 14.04 cr

Total: ₹ 75.09 cr

Will fall short of ₹ 100 cr mark [as per current trending], since #Bharat arrives next Wed. India biz. #DDPD” (sic)

#DeDePyaarDe biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 61.05 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 14.04 cr

Total: ₹ 75.09 cr

Will fall short of ₹ 100 cr mark [as per current trending], since #Bharat arrives next Wed. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Now, the film has got another week of easy-run at the Box Office until next Wednesday. It’s on June 5 that Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated film Bharat is hitting the theatres. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Katrina Kaif opposite Salman in the lead. Bharat is a big Eid release this year. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!