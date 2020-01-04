Walking dressed to kill and hand-in-hand into one’s own birthday surprise only to land into a shower of rose petals is exactly how birthday eves should be and Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone got just that ahead of her big day from director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. The trio was promoting their upcoming movie when the surprised the diva with a huge chocolate cake laden with strawberries.

A video currently going viral features Deepika dressed in a white top paired with blue trousers with red floral prints and walking arms-in-arms with Meghna and Vikrant only to stop right before the table set with two cakes. Grabbing a handful of rose petals that were spread across the table, Meghna and Vikrant shower it on Deepika who bends down to excitedly make a wish before blowing out the candles.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Pre #happybirthday #deepikapadukone A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 4, 2020 at 6:30am PST

As fans snuggle in for the weekend, the makers of Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak are out with a new video, starring actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, ahead of the movie’s release. Asserting the value of simple “silent pyaar,” the video schools fans about love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped the video where her character Malti is seen asking her on-screen lover what is wrong with loving a person secretly. Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the movie. The chemistry between Deepika, as Malti, and Vikrant, as her on-screen lover, is so pure and unconditional that one is forced to believe the fact that love supersedes all barriers of physical beauty. The character, Malti, is seen asking nothing in return for loving the man who has her heart and finds nothing wrong in doing so.

Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.