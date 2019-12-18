Unless you’re living under the rock, you would have caught the buzz around Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone‘s tweet where she compared War actor Hrithik Roshan‘s performance to the dessert death by chocolate. Now while fans couldn’t stop swooning over Deepika’s bold claim, Hrithik gave the Internet another reason to gush as he was seen feeding her the chocolate cake.

In a video that is currently trending viral across social media platforms, the two actors are seen in the middle of a terrace party thrown by celebrity manager Rohini Iyer when Hrithik walks up to Deepika as she looks at him without blinking. The Bollywood hunk goes on to feed her a spoonful as she puts the cake tag on her head and the party peeps cannot stop cheering. Though their mushy camaraderie looks too good to be true, one can’t stop wondering where was Ranveer Singh all this while.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.

Speculations are also rife that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are being considered to play the roles of Sita and Ram, respectively, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Even though Nitesh denied all the rumours and said the casting is still underway, there’s a strong buzz in the industry that this Ramayana-series is going to be the first project of Hrithik and Deepika together and is also said to star South sensation, Prabhas as Ravana.

Are these subtle hints before the big announcement we wonder. What do you think?