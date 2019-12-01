Leaving fans rubbing their eyes in shock until red, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone left the drowsy Internet highly vigilant with her latest drool-worthy tweet for War star Hrithik Roshan. Seems like the diva recently watched the Siddharth Anand-directorial and was completely left smitten by Hrithik’s performance in it or so her latest tweet suggests.

Taking to her handle on the micro-blogging site, Deepika put out a naught appreciation post for Hrithik which makes us wonder where Ranveer Singh is. Her tweet read, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!…Just Saying… (sic).”

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤…Just Saying… — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019



The fans were but left stunned as Deepika was not easy on their Sunday what with grooving to Dheeme Dheeme with Kartik Aaryan at Mumbai’s airport and then drooling over Hrithik’s performance. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.

Speculations are also rife that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are being considered to play the roles of Sita and Ram, respectively, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Even though Nitesh denied all the rumours and said the casting is still underway, there’s a strong buzz in the industry that this Ramayana-series is going to be the first project of Hrithik and Deepika together and is also said to star South sensation, Prabhas as Ravana.

Are these subtle hints before the big announcement we wonder. What do you think?