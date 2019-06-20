It is a treat to see her make an appearance in latest haute couture at award functions or parties and setting fans heartbeats accelerating, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone once again left everyone smitten as she stepped out in a breathtaking ensemble for an award show on Wednesday night. Taking to her Instagram handle later to share her latest look after winning Millennial of the Year trophy at the award show, Deepika set fans gushing as they broke the Internet overnight, swooning over the hot picture.

In the shared picture, Deepika can be seen donning an off-shoulder parrot-green exuberant creation from Ashi Studio, paired with similar coloured diamond-studded earrings. Wearing nude makeup and smokey eyes look, Deepika sported a messy ponytail pulled back together by a string of green satin ribbon. She hilariously captioned the picture as, “A tad bit too late for world environment day! @ashistudio” (sic) marked by a green heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A tad bit too late for world environment day!💚 @ashistudio A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

On the professional front, actor Deepika Padukone has finally revealed that she’s going to feature opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan‘s upcoming film ’83. Speculations were rife for a while that the gorgeous actor plays the character of cricketer Kapil Dev‘s wife, Romi Dev, in the film. And turns out all the rumours were indeed true. Deepika took to social media to reveal the news and posted three pictures of herself posing with Ranveer and Kabir. The team of the film is currently shooting in London and that’s where the Chhapaak star begins filming her part.

83 is one of the most anticipated films of next year. The film tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1984 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film. ’83 hits the screens on April 10, 2020.