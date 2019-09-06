The Friday night party is just a few hours away and while we eagerly look forward to hanging up our boots for the week, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone already welcomed the blast a day earlier as she broke into an impromptu dance to Disco Deewane on ramp walk at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla‘s fashion show. Seen cheering her in the audience were the royally dressed Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and the fun video is all you need to amplify your party mood this last working day.

In the video that is currently trending viral, Deepika can be seen flanked by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on either side as she walked down the ramp in a royal ivory lehenga. The duo was celebrating 33 years of their work in the industry. It was then that the music blasts off suddenly and all the models break into a dance on cue.

Check the Deepika’s video dancing to Disco Deewane here:

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev.