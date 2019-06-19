Being the highest paid actress in the industry might have it’s own perks and luxuries but all take a backseat for Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone when it comes to being flexible and adjusting about matters she holds close to her heart despite being busy round the close. Unless you are living under the rock, you would be aware of Deepika’s face-off with clinical depression at a time when she was at a career-high and dating her current husband-actor Ranveer Singh. Having battled it successfully and paving a similar success story for other victims through her India-based non-profit creating awareness, Live Laugh Love, Deepika has often been vocal about her struggles with mental illness.

In an effort to do everything in her bid to address and remove the stigma around mental illness, Deepika is regularly part of campaigns working towards the same and recently the ’83 star flew down from London to New York just for a night in order to attend the fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center. Being a part of the guest list that featured Kendall Jenner and the Stars of Ain’t Too Proud, Deepika spoke about her experience with depression at the event and said, “That was the hardest part, to put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that’s far from reality. You’re smiling and bringing joy into other people’s lives when you have none.”

It is interesting to note that the actress too wore a reassuring smile and exuded a commanding presence in the fringed Alberta Ferretti suit that she donned at the event, despite being bogged down by work. This comes under light as the actress flew down to London to shoot for Kabir Khan directorial ’83 immediately after she wrapped up the shoot in India for Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak.

Sharing a drool-worthy picture before heading off to the event, Deepika flaunted her attire as she flashed her million dollar smile. She captioned the picture as, “last night for The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York…” (sic) and garnered close to 4 lakh likes in less than an hour.

View this post on Instagram last night for The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York… A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:35pm PDT

Actor Deepika Padukone has finally revealed that she’s going to feature opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan‘s upcoming film ’83. Speculations were rife for a while that the gorgeous actor plays the character of cricketer Kapil Dev‘s wife, Romi Dev, in the film. And turns out all the rumours were indeed true. Deepika took to social media to reveal the news and posted three pictures of herself posing with Ranveer and Kabir. The team of the film is currently shooting in London and that’s where the Chhapaak star begins filming her part.