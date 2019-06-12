Actor Deepika Padukone has finally revealed that she’s going to feature opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan‘s upcoming film ’83. Speculations were rife for a while that the gorgeous actor plays the character of cricketer Kapil Dev‘s wife, Romi Dev, in the film. And turns out all the rumours were indeed true. Deepika took to social media to reveal the news and posted three pictures of herself posing with Ranveer and Kabir. The team of the film is currently shooting in London and that’s where the Chhapaak star begins filming her part.

Deepika wrote a beautiful caption while making the announcement on Instagram. Her post read, “& on to the next…Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour…! #RomiDev #Day1

@83thefilm @ranveersingh” (sic)

Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in three films in the past – Goliyon Ki Raasleela… Ram Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2016) and Padmaavat (2018). However, while in the 2018 period drama, they were not meant to be paired as romantic leads, in the other two films, the characters of both the stars die at the end of the story. Ranveer is happy that now in ’83, their characters are finally going to survive in the story. He made a comment on Deepika’s post and wrote, “… and this time we don’t die in the end! Yay! ” (sic). He also posted a hilarious clip of himself goofing around with Deepika. Watch this:

’83 is one of the most anticipated films of next year. The film tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1984 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film. ’83 hits the screens on April 10, 2020.